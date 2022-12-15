Spain Is Launching a Digital Nomad Program so You Can Work from Home in Barcelona

While many Americans have returned to the office, a massive amount of the workforce is still treating their couch like a cubicle. For those lucky few (million), Spain is finally introducing a digital nomad visa so that you can move that figurative cubicle to Barcelona or Madrid, or Seville.

According to Time Out, the Spanish government will soon let foreign remote employees work and live in the country for up to a year. The digital nomad program is reportedly targeting freelancers that make at least 80% of their income outside of Spain.

The program includes a lot of perks, besides the fact you can live anywhere in Spain. As part of the act, which passed in November, visa recipients with an annual income below €600,000 will qualify for a reduced non-resident income tax for up to four years. Translation: you'll only pay 15% in income taxes versus the typical 24% tax.

The digital nomad visa will be valid for up to one year, but according to Global Citizen Solutions, you can extend that period by applying for temporary residence. This option will allow you to renew for up to five years.

Now, like any visa, there are stipulations. While Spain has released the official guidelines, Time Out reports that the minimum income requirement will likely be around €2,000 (£1,725 or $2,110) per month. Basically, they want to ensure you're making enough money to spend in the country. It's all capitalism, kids.

The program will officially launch in January 2023, so maybe order some moving boxes and pick up Rosetta Stone?