American Travelers Will No Longer Need a COVID-19 Vaccine to Enter Spain

As of May 25, travelers from outside the European Union will no longer need to be vaccinated to enter Spain. According to Travel + Leisure, unvaccinated travelers will still need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the country or a negative rapid test within 24 hours of entering.

Spain previously considered relaxing COVID entry requirements for Easter Weekend, but government officials quickly reversed the decision amid concerns about the increased spread of infection.

"This excellent news, highly anticipated by the tourism sector, will make it easier for tourists from outside Europe to visit us this high season, guaranteeing safe mobility," said Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Reyes Maroto in a shared statement. "Spain is emerging as one of the most desired destinations in the world, as shown by the demand indicators that month after month are approaching pre-pandemic levels, and this measure will speed up the recovery of the sector by facilitating the entry of international travelers."

If you are vaccinated or have contracted COVID in the last six months, you can also show proof of either to enter the country. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers from the United States must fill out this government form before entering the country.