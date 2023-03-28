This New 12-Day Euro Tour Is Based on Picasso's Life

If you've ever wanted to travel through Spain the way famed artist Pablo Picasso did, there's a chance to take that exact tour now. Zicasso, a luxury travel company, is offering a 12-day tour through Spain in honor of the 50th anniversary of the artist's death on April 8. The "Through the Eyes of Picasso: Highlights of Artistic Spain" tour will include stops in Malaga, Galicia, Madrid, Barcelona, and Mallorca.

The itinerary for the trip will be customizable, but will offer options like going behind the scenes of famous museums taking painting classes to make your own version of a Picasso. You'll also get to see Picasso's childhood home in the city of Malaga, a boat tour from Malaga to Galicia, and you'll have the option to add in additional hikes and history tours.

As it is a luxury trip, these tickets are a bit steep. The tour will cost $4,999 per person, which includes private transfers, accommodations, and breakfasts. Other costs will not be included unless explicitly stated in the trip's itinerary. You can learn more about booking the trip or simply fantasize about going on such an art-centric journey at Zicasso.com.