Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Spain Again Starting June 7

While plenty of the population is still working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, this isn’t going to last forever, so seize the opportunity and transfer that home office to Spain while you still can.

Starting June 7, Spain will welcome back all vaccinated visitors no matter where they're from. For certain countries it deems low risk, that opening date is even sooner, on May 24, USA Today reports.

Vaccinated travelers will have to show proof that they have received all necessary doses at least 14 days before travel to Spain. Those who haven't received their EU-approved jabs can still visit Spain with proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Those that are not vaccinated but from a 10-destination list of non-EU "safe countries" will even be allowed in without proof of a negative PCR test. According to USA Today, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are all included on that list.

All this comes on the heels of the EU's recent reopening announcement. While the EU as a whole has yet to determine a timeline for allowing foreign visitors back in, a handful of EU member countries, such as Italy and Greece, have recently announced individual reopening plans.