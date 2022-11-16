Spam Will Be Available in a Figgy Pudding Flavor This Winter
The limited edition offering will be available at Amazon, Walmart, and Spam's website.
This holiday season, you'll be able to offer guests something extra unique to eat. Spam officially launched its limited edition Figgy Pudding, which will be available for purchase at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Spam.com. Not sure what figgy pudding is? Don't worry. I didn't know either.
It's traditionally a rich, boiled pudding made with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves. Still not entirely sure what that is? Spam anticipated some of us would be out of the loop and created the below animation to explain it thoroughly.
Spam Figgy Pudding will feature those cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves flavors, as well as fig and orange. Intrigued by the thought of this very seasonal edition of Spam, but not sure how you would incorporate it into your holiday menu. Spam also has you covered there. You can head to Spam.com/FiggyPudding for a collection of recipes, including Spiced Dutch Baby Pancakes with Spam Figgy Pudding and Cranberry Butter.
The 12-ounce containers of Spam Figgy Pudding will come in packs of two and sell for $10.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.