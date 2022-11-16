Spam Will Be Available in a Figgy Pudding Flavor This Winter

This holiday season, you'll be able to offer guests something extra unique to eat. Spam officially launched its limited edition Figgy Pudding, which will be available for purchase at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Spam.com. Not sure what figgy pudding is? Don't worry. I didn't know either.

It's traditionally a rich, boiled pudding made with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves. Still not entirely sure what that is? Spam anticipated some of us would be out of the loop and created the below animation to explain it thoroughly.