Spam Yahtzee Is a Thing That Exists Now
A new game combines the recognizable canned meat with a classic dice game.
There are an endless number of combinations you can come up with if you’re looking to pair food with your game night. Risk and pizza delivery. Monopoly and burgers. Chardee MacDennis and milk steak.
Well, there is a new, slightly altered version of a classic game that has a suggestion for a more cohesive game night. It’s Spam Yahtzee. Really. Spam-themed Yahtzee. There’s only so much you can do when you decide to collaborate with Hormel to make a new version of Yahtzee. USAopoly has done pretty much everything possible for this porky turn on the game.
The game, of course, uses a Spam can as the dice cup. Additionally, instead of using regular dice for the, uh, dice, it has a unique set of dice where each side has a Spam-related item. So, you could match five Spam Musubi for your 50-point Yahtzee. Or you could roll three Fried Spam Sandwiches and two Spam Kabobs for a full house.
You don't even have to go to the Spam Museum in Minnesota to get it. (Though, it'd be surprising if it wasn't available there.) It's available online. For $15, it's sure to surprise your guests when you spring a salty game and food combo on them.