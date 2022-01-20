Spam Yahtzee Is a Thing That Exists Now

There are an endless number of combinations you can come up with if you’re looking to pair food with your game night. Risk and pizza delivery. Monopoly and burgers. Chardee MacDennis and milk steak.

Well, there is a new, slightly altered version of a classic game that has a suggestion for a more cohesive game night. It’s Spam Yahtzee. Really. Spam-themed Yahtzee. There’s only so much you can do when you decide to collaborate with Hormel to make a new version of Yahtzee. USAopoly has done pretty much everything possible for this porky turn on the game.