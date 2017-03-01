Frightened People Are Buying Undies That Protect Genitals From Radiation

The prospect of disconnecting from technology for even a single day frightens many. All these technologies that are a part of everyday life -- smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, omnipresent WiFi signals -- emit small amounts of non-ionizing radiation. That causes panic attacks for some people because there's research suggesting this radiation might cause infertility in men or even cancer. Though, any evidence for the latter comes with a bevy of caveats.
The folks at Spartan think your concern is valid. However, they don't think you should have to change your habits because of your concerns. They think you should just change your underwear.
They've invented boxers that protect your package from radiation. That means while you send angry political tweets into the wee hours of the night, your undercarriage is encased in a beautiful anti-radiation cocoon.
"It all began during a dinner between my two partners," Spartan CMO Thomas Calichiama told Thrillist. "They both put their phone on the table and talked about the fact that both of them heard about cell phone radiation and wanted to reduce their exposure. They then looked at a microwave and said that we have the technology to keep radiation inside a box. Why can't we do the same thing in a fabric to keep radiation outside?"
Spartan's underwear use a high-tech fabric featuring pure silver fibers, which acts as a Faraday cage, protecting your jewels from electromagnetic waves like a tinfoil hat for your down below. The undies underwent "in an independent lab at the French Waves Institute" and they found that the boxers block "over 99 [percent] of all cellphone and WiFi radiation," according to the company.
They're crowdfunding the project on Kickstarter and while non-believers might laugh, the concerns are real enough that they're finding success. With more than a week remaining in their campaign they've raised over $18,000. That's over three times the initial goal.
However, if you're going to treat your johnson like it's king of the castle, it'll cost you. One set of boxers runs about $42. It's a steep price to pay to make sure you aren't inconvenienced in the slightest. But people have done stranger things and crowdfunded even more improbable things.
