Special K’s New Cereal Includes Chocolatey Coated Flakes

Although it’s technically categorized as a breakfast food, cereal is really fit for any time or mood. A few bowls for dinner is a classic TV trope, it’s a super-simple midnight snack, and many varieties make for as good a dessert as anything, including Special K’s new chocolatey-dipped cereal.

This iteration of the frequently evolving cereal mixes alternating chocolate-coated and plain flakes with almond slivers.

"At Kellogg's Special K, we help cereal lovers do what's delicious by providing them with a diverse range of flavorful and innovative products," brand director Cindy Huntington said in a statement. "If you're craving a deliciously unique, chocolatey experience, our dipped cereal is the perfect bowlful, easily enjoyed during breakfast or any time of day."

Boxes of Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond will be available nationwide this month for about $4-$5 a box.