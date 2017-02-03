'Spectrum-Time Warner Cable Has Been Ripping You Off,' Says Attorney General

Here's a familiar frustration for millions who rely on the Internet to do their jobs, monitor their children, or watch Netflix: your Internet goes out or slows to a crawl. You haven't touched your modem or router in weeks (probably since the last time this happened), but you were in the middle of episode nine of a Game of Thrones season, and suddenly, just as your favorite character is about to die, your Internet dies instead.

It turns out it might be your Internet provider's fault, at least according to a new lawsuit filed by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In a lawsuit filed this week against Internet and cable provider, he said, "Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off."