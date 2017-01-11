The Nirvana Baby Just Recreated the 'Nevermind' Album Cover 25 Years Later

Nirvana’s 1994 album Nevermind -- which changed rock 'n’ roll and sold 30 million copies worldwide and a bunch of other stuff -- featured on its cover a naked baby swimming in a pool, chasing after a dollar attached to a fishing line. As far as album covers go, it's instantly recognizable.

That naked baby is now a fully clothed man named Spencer Elden, and last Saturday he recreated the iconic photo for the album’s 25th anniversary. Elden originally asked the photographer if he could jump in the pool sans undergarments, to better simulate his original nakedness. He was told to keep his pants on. “I said to the photographer, ‘Let’s do it naked.’ But he thought that would be weird, so I wore my swim shorts,” Elden told the New York Post.