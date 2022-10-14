Here's How to Spend a Night in the Ghostbusters Firehouse

For all the fans of Ghostbusters and the otherworldly, there's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a night in the Firehouse where Venkman prepared to battle off the creepy crawlies and hectic haunters of legends. Vacasa is renting out the Ecto Containment Unit, built inside a three-story firehouse constructed in the 1800s.

The space has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, and multiple areas where you can live your best life as a Ghostbuster. The space is even complete with the zip-up Ghostbuster uniforms, Ghost Traps, nuclear accelerators, Ectoplasm, and even an Aura Video-Analyzer. There's even a 7-foot Vigo standing in the living room.