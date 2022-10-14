Here's How to Spend a Night in the Ghostbusters Firehouse
You can rent out the infamous residence in Portland, Oregon.
For all the fans of Ghostbusters and the otherworldly, there's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a night in the Firehouse where Venkman prepared to battle off the creepy crawlies and hectic haunters of legends. Vacasa is renting out the Ecto Containment Unit, built inside a three-story firehouse constructed in the 1800s.
The space has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, and multiple areas where you can live your best life as a Ghostbuster. The space is even complete with the zip-up Ghostbuster uniforms, Ghost Traps, nuclear accelerators, Ectoplasm, and even an Aura Video-Analyzer. There's even a 7-foot Vigo standing in the living room.
"Courtesy of Vacasa's dedicated local team, the beds are freshly made, the Ectoplasm has been expertly cleaned up, and the pantry is stocked—with StayPuft marshmallows and cheezy crackers (as long as Slimer doesn't get to them first)," a press release about the rental states.
The property will go up for rent on October 21. Renters will need to be at least 21 years old. You can check out all of the photos, take a virtual tour, and make a booking at Vacasa.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.