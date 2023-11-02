At This Hotel, Experience Día de Los Muertos Through an Artist’s Eyes

While Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) has become popular among US travelers and celebrations, there is no better place to learn about this tradition and experience this unique event than at one of Mexico’s magical cities protected by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), San Miguel de Allende.

This year, Casa de Sierra Nevada, located in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, captures the essence of Día de los Muertos with an exclusive art installation by renowned Mexican artist Betsabeé Romero. As a multi-disciplinary artist, Romero is known for her impactful work that combines various mediums and explores themes of cultural heritage, identity, and social change.​​

Guests booking minimum three-night stays between October 31 to November 5 can celebrate Día de los Muertos with welcome cocktails, daily breakfast, a traditional La Catrina (skeleton) makeup session for two, and an artist-designed personal altar kit. The altar kits, along with instructions, were created by Romero to allow guests to take part in the intimate process of respectfully honoring the tradition of building an altar dedicated to a loved one in their very own guest room. This would allow travelers to participate in this celebration by learning about the culture while being sensitive to tradition.

Those interested in participating can visit online or contact restaurantes.csn@belmond.com.