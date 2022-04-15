This Restaurant Is Offering Patrons 20% Off to Lock Their Phone in 'Jail' While Eating

Ever look up from your phone while eating dinner only to realize, "wow, I wasn’t the only one glued to my screen." One restaurant in England is now offering customers 20% off their bill to lock their phones away for the duration of the meal to help phone-addicted patrons.

The traditional Indian restaurant, Spice Fusion, gives patrons the 20% off only if they are willing to lock their cell phones in a tiny tabletop "jail cell." Diners will have the keys, but their iPhones and Androids will have to be padlocked inside for the duration of their meal. Spice Fusion manager Rajeev Gupte told KentOnline, "We often people-watch in the restaurant and see families come in and they are on their phones." Gupte also added, "A couple of years ago, we had a large group come in for lunch, and I noticed something was different. As I watched them, I realized they were all engaged talking to each other. None of them had their phones in their hands."

Based on a recent Statista report conducted in February 2021, nearly half of respondents surveyed said they spend five to six hours on their phones a day. And while that data may not have specific takeaways for dinner-time phone usage, Gupte says another London restaurant inspired the idea with a similar phone cage contraption. Spice Fusion’s Facebook page is calling the 20% off deal the "Dinner is Better When We Eat Together" promotion.

According to the promo, tables of four or more will be eligible to lock up their phones "so everyone can concentrate on the important things," which, believe it or not, does not always involve Instagram.