Recall on Dozens of Dried Spices Affects Major Retailers, Including Walmart

Two separate companies issued recalls on a number of dried spices this month due to fears of salmonella in specific lots of parsley they were provided.

Both recalls were voluntary, and together, they include dozens of products, affecting retailers like Walmart, Cost Plus World Market, Albertsons, and Safeway.

One of the companies that issued a recall is Sauer Brands, Inc. The safety alert covered 29 products from The Spice Hunter, including organic parsley, organic cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, gourmet sesame seeds, herbes de provence, and pumpkin pie spice.

The specified Sauer spices were distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. They were also sold on The Spice Hunter's website. Full details were posted by the FDA.