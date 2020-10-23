Recall on Dozens of Dried Spices Affects Major Retailers, Including Walmart
One bad batch of parsley led to two company recalls.
Two separate companies issued recalls on a number of dried spices this month due to fears of salmonella in specific lots of parsley they were provided.
Both recalls were voluntary, and together, they include dozens of products, affecting retailers like Walmart, Cost Plus World Market, Albertsons, and Safeway.
One of the companies that issued a recall is Sauer Brands, Inc. The safety alert covered 29 products from The Spice Hunter, including organic parsley, organic cinnamon, Madagascar cloves, gourmet sesame seeds, herbes de provence, and pumpkin pie spice.
The specified Sauer spices were distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. They were also sold on The Spice Hunter's website. Full details were posted by the FDA.
Red Monkey Foods, Inc. issued the second recall, which only mentions organic parsley and herbes de provence sold under Great Value, Cost Plus World Market, O Organics, and Full Circle brand names. These were distributed to stores in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Full details on Red Monkey Foods' recall were also posted by the FDA.
Neither company has reported salmonella infections from this batch of products, but both opted to recall them anyway out of an abundance of caution. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, chills, and abdominal pain.
Customers who purchased products included in the recalls can return them to the place of purchase and receive a full refund.
