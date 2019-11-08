Airline Fixes Cracked Plane Window With Tape, Says 'Inconvenience Caused Is Regretted'

What does a guilty apology sound like? I'm sorry that things were done -- things I could have had something to do with -- that caused you harm, despite my not participating in a way that was meant to cause harm, and also considering the fact that "harm" is a difficult term to define, and we may disagree on that definition.
What else does it sound like? The inconvenience caused is regretted.
And that's exactly what domestic Indian airline SpiceJet said in response to concerns about one of their plane windows seemingly being held together by clear tape, which is heavy, pressure-sensitive stuff.
Hariharan Sankaran was settling into his seat on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi, when he noticed that the window appeared cracked. So he tweeted about it. As of Friday afternoon, 350 people are talking about it on a Twitter thread.
And the airline is trying to talk about it, too. The company responded with, "Hi Hariharan, at SpiceJet, safety is our utmost concern and at no point in time does the airline compromise on the same. We shall surely convey this to the concerned head for necessary action. The inconvenience caused is regretted.”
After Sankaran further commented, SpiceJet explained that "the purpose of the inner pane is to protect the window from scratches. The inner pane doesn’t carry structural pressurization loads."
After finishing that bout of airline-splaining, SpiceJet added "please be assured that at no point in time was safety compromised." According to them, the window was fixed that day.
With what? Hot glue?!?!?
