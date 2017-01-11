This Australian Dude's Dick Is a Spider Magnet

As you can imagine, Jordan refrained from using portable toilets after the first spider bite, but took the risk of using one again after assuming it was safe.

"Toilets got cleaned that day and I thought it was my opportunity to go use one," he told the BBC. "Had a look under both seats and then I sat down did my business. Next thing you know, I'm bent over in pain."

Unsurprisingly, Jordan said he will not be using a portable restroom again, according to the report. Many observers have said he's the unluckiest guy in Australia after the unfortunate dick-biting incidents. Even the staff at the hospital where he was treated laughed at his misfortunate, having recognized him from the last time he was bitten, he said. And while you've probably thought of at least a few Spiderman/spider web jokes about him by now, you should probably take at least a quick second to feel bad for him first.