This Massive Spider Just Crawled Into Someone's Car While They Were Driving

Everyone has watched an absurd scene in a movie like this. Keanu Reeves jumps into a moving bus. Some Tom Cruise type leaps onto a semi from a bridge. Christian Bale gets into a moving plane from the ground using a kite. It's all absurd and the kind of thing you should never try yourself.
However, one massive, hairy spider didn't read the fine print about not trying this at home. It was spotted scaling a car paused at a stoplight. The real terror comes later, though. It wasn't just doing a bit of casual climbing. Like a movie star jumping onto a moving vehicle, it was trying to get inside. The spider worked its way through a crack and into the car while someone was inside the car and driving. (At least until they presumably jumped out of the car like Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird and abandoned their vehicle.)
The video was originally uploaded to Instagram by another driver in Adelaide, Australia who does not care at all about dispelling the notion that Australia is full of freakishly large, scary, venomous creatures.
Spiders get in cars. It happens. But this monster appears to have the wingspan of a small bird. It was huge and would surely scare the hell out of any driver, especially if it snuck up on you because it got into the car while you were driving.
h/t The Daily Mail
