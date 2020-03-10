Spider-Man's Butt Has Become a Meme for All Occasions

Some things naturally lend themselves to memes. Cats. Keanu Reeves. Ancient Aliens. Sponge Bob Square Pants.
Spider-Man seems to be verging on that territory. The two (sometimes three) Spider-Mans pointing at each other is a classic of internet culture. Butt there's a totally different Spider-Man that has been inescapable on Twitter since Monday when the user @rottingvale posted a screenshot from Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man movie. It's a frame magically capable of answering the question, "What has two butts, will make you laugh, and is somehow still a metaphor for your life?"
It's a still that would not only appeal to the members of Wreckx-N-Effect, but the meme-loving public who saw an opportunity in the well-contoured buns of the Green Goblin and Spider-Man. That might be the most anatomically correct superhero suit since George Clooney took Batman for a spin.
Once it was meme'd, the floodgates opened, revealing that there are a whole lot of ways to interpret this one.
