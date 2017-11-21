This Giant Spider Trapped a Woman in Her Car for Nearly Half an Hour

Australia may be home to many wonderful things, like kickass beaches and Costco weddings, but it’s also crawling with truly terrifying creatures, which tend to make the sort of startling surprise appearances you’d expect to find in a horror movie. The latest incident to send shivers down our spines involves a huge, hairy spider that essentially held a woman hostage inside her car for more than 20 minutes.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
The ordeal went down last Friday night when Bianca Merrick of Coffs Harbor, New South Wales was driving home from work. She spotted the hairy, eight legged monster out the corner of her eye as it started crawling across her sun visor. However, rather than pull over and promptly squish or swat it out of the vehicle like a proper panicked arachnophobe, Merrick decided to sit tight and finish out the commute.
“I considered stopping but I didn’t know how I’d get it out of the car, so I thought the best option for me was to keep driving and pretend it wasn’t there for the longest 20 minutes of my life,” she told Storyful.
Luckily for us, she did manage to snap a quick video of the many-eyed beast in question, complete with her oddly calm “What the fuck” reaction.
Incredibly, once she got home and carefully slinked out of her seat so as not to disturb Mister Spider, she chose to pretend the whole thing never happened, and let it hang out in her car overnight. So, just a heads up to any of Merrick’s coworkers considering carpooling: there may very well still be a creepy crawly passenger hitching a ride, too.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.