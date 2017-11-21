Entertainment

This Giant Spider Trapped a Woman in Her Car for Nearly Half an Hour

By Published On 11/21/2017 By Published On 11/21/2017
YouTube/Storyful Rights Management

Trending

related

JetBlue's New Sale Has $20 Flights Across the U.S. Right Now

related

This Six-Pack Bottle Opener Solves a Problem You Didn't Know You Had

related

These Are the Questions People Outside the US Have About US Culture

related

Get $99 Flights to Europe in the Spring With This Airline's Black Friday Sale

Australia may be home to many wonderful things, like kickass beaches and Costco weddings, but it’s also crawling with truly terrifying creatures, which tend to make the sort of startling surprise appearances you’d expect to find in a horror movie. The latest incident to send shivers down our spines involves a huge, hairy spider that essentially held a woman hostage inside her car for more than 20 minutes.

The ordeal went down last Friday night when Bianca Merrick of Coffs Harbor, New South Wales was driving home from work. She spotted the hairy, eight legged monster out the corner of her eye as it started crawling across her sun visor. However, rather than pull over and promptly squish or swat it out of the vehicle like a proper panicked arachnophobe, Merrick decided to sit tight and finish out the commute.

“I considered stopping but I didn’t know how I’d get it out of the car, so I thought the best option for me was to keep driving and pretend it wasn’t there for the longest 20 minutes of my life,” she told Storyful.

Luckily for us, she did manage to snap a quick video of the many-eyed beast in question, complete with her oddly calm “What the fuck” reaction. 

Incredibly, once she got home and carefully slinked out of her seat so as not to disturb Mister Spider, she chose to pretend the whole thing never happened, and let it hang out in her car overnight. So, just a heads up to any of Merrick’s coworkers considering carpooling: there may very well still be a creepy crawly passenger hitching a ride, too.

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Stuff You'll Like