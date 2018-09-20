A Creepy, 1,000-Foot Spider Web Is Taking Over This Entire Beach

Arachnophobes and anyone generally repulsed by creepy-crawlies may want to steer clear of Aitoliko, Greece for the time being. That's because one of the small town's beaches has been completely engulfed by a massive spider web that spans nearly 1,000 feet from end to end. Fortunately, though, the eight-legged creatures responsible for the cloaking the swath of land in silk aren't haunting locals with the sounds of children singing.
The beach, which sits roughly 200 miles west of Athens, has been overtaken by a web built by spiders of the Tetragnatha genus, whose population regularly explodes in the area around this time of year. Large webs taking over entire trees and shrubs aren't uncommon to see, but this season has spawned an especially large number of spiders thanks to an increase in the mosquito population in the area, and it's resulted in quite the sticky spectacle. According to molecular biologist Maria Chatzaka, this is the biggest web to show up on the region since 2003, per The Guardian.
“The spiders are taking advantage of these conditions, and are having a kind of a party. They mate, they reproduce and provide a whole new generation," she said.
The spider-averse can take comfort in knowing that the ones living it up in the web aren't harmful to humans. However, that doesn't mean they're any less startling to see in the wild. They're known as "stretch" spiders thanks to their elongated bodies, and are light enough to race across the water faster than they do on land, according to The Guardian.
And while the affected area is probably best left alone for the moment, experts insist it will soon return to normal once the spiders die off and the web degrades naturally.
Then again, it's not like Greece has a shortage of stunning and spider-less beaches elsewhere.
h/t The Guardian
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.