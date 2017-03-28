Spiders Could Literally Eat All of Us and Take Over the World

That's a massive, unwieldy number, so let's put it in perspective. The total biomass estimate for all humans alive on planet Earth was 287 million tons in 2005 based on average sizes of people living in different regions. The world population's risen since 2005, sure, but humanity's total biomass still falls well short of the low end of spider food consumption.

The scientists additionally found that there are about 25 million metric tons of spiders in the world, according to their research, they're one of the most prevalent species you can find on planet Earth. To put that number into context, the Star Wars films' Millennium Falcon starship could hold 100 metric tons in its cargo hold. It would take a massive star fleet of 250,000 Millennium Falcons to even consider transporting the amount of spiders we have on Earth anywhere else in the galaxy, and all of those spiders are really freaking hungry all the time.