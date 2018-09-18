Spiders Blamed by City for the Haunting Sound of Children Singing Late at Night

You wake up in the middle of the night because you hear something strange. You listen. Far off through the wind, you hear a child sing, "It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is snoring." You can't tell where it's coming from, but you're slowly realizing what a dark song that when the little girl gets to "and couldn't get up in the morning."
It's a terrifying scenario, and it's exactly what one woman and her two children in eastern England were dealing with over the course of around a year, reports the BBC. She couldn't locate the source of the singing, and that makes the situation even worse.
It went on for months before she decided to take action, reports the Ipswich Star. The woman, who didn't reveal her identity, finally went to the Ipswich Borough Council. When it happened again on September 12, she called "the council's rapid response team," which somehow doesn't include Ed and Lorraine Warren. When the team found the source of the song, it wasn't a pallid, spooky little girl. It was a loudspeaker in an industrial park.
The haunting song was a strange idea the business had to deter trespassers. If motion sensors were set off, the song would play through the loudspeakers. However, the system was a little too sensitive, and it was being triggered by spiders, a spokesperson for the industrial site said.
"We are now aware of the problem," the spokesperson told the paper, "the motion sensors were being triggered by spiders crawling across the lenses of our cameras and it looks like we've had it turned up too loudly."
Kudos to the council's team because "we are now aware of the problem" is an awfully mellow response to spiders dumping nightmare fuel over an entire neighborhood.
The company is working with the neighborhood to lower the volume. "It's a massive relief and I'm looking forward to getting some actual sleep from now on," the woman told the Ipswich Star. "Last week it played for hours, it was just horrible."
Next time your neighbors are driving you crazy, know it could be worse. Your neighbors could be an industrial park with an outlandish idea of how to prevent theft.
h/t Boing Boing
