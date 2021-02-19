Spindrift Sparkling Water Is Unleashing Three New Summery Flavors

Lemonade is the expansion flavor du jour if you're making a seltzer of any kind. Bud Light is in on it. Mike's Hard Lemonade is back on the radar of anyone who isn't a garage refrigerator. And, now, Spindrift, the sparkling water with fruit that has a surprisingly devoted following, is launching a few summery sparkling waters. (though, Spindrift's versions are non-alcoholic.)

Spindrift is coming out with three new, heatwave-inspired flavors (even if the country is experiencing the opposite of a heatwave). You'll soon be able to toss back Lemon Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade sparkling water made with actual lemons and limes. The new cans will hit shelves on February 24.

The sparkling water company probably isn't as recognizable as competitors like, say, LaCroix, but it has grown rapidly in recent years. Its sales grew 800% from 2016 to 2018, according to IRI data reported by BevNet. This will be the first time in Spindrift's decade of existence that it will have an expansion this big, with three new flavors coming out at the same time. It's not quite lemonade season, but if you're counting down the days to spring, you can sip one of these while you draw an "X" through another day on your wall calendar.