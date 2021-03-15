That Fizzy Sound Is Yet Another New Hard Seltzer Bubbling to Market

Gather ‘round, all you newly legal drinkers, all you lower-ABV aficionados, and all you conscientious boozers looking to stay hydrated while you get tipsy: another new hard seltzer has entered the arena.

This one’s from the squeezed fruit sparkling water maker Spindrift. The company's new Spindrift Spiked line contains real fruit in every can, just like its softer predecessor.

"Spindrift Spiked breaks the hard seltzer mold: we feature simple ingredients, prominently on the front panel. The liquid has color like the fruit, huge dimension of flavor, plus no added synthetics or fillers," CEO Bill Creelman said in a statement. “Our consumer told us they are no longer willing to put aside their ingredients standards for alcoholic beverages," Creelman continued. "With Spindrift Spiked, they have an option to extend sparkling water and real fruit into alcohol without making compromises."

Spindrift Spiked’s 4% ABV hard seltzers come in mango, lime, pineapple, and half and half (black tea and lemon) flavors. Look out for 12-oz cans to hit shelves this April.

