A Glowing Blue Spiral Was Just Spotted Among the Alaskan Northern Lights

Early Saturday morning, stargazers in Alaska were caught by surprise and entertained by a quite uncommon celestial event. The iconic northern lights show was joined for a few minutes by a strange baby blue spiral, which resembled the shape of a galaxy.

Yet, contrary to common opinion, figuring out what the cause behind this was isn't rocket science. Or actually, it literally is. As Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, explained to the Associated Press, the odd spiral shape in the sky was caused by excess fuel released from a SpaceX rocket, which originally launched from California around three hours earlier.

Hampton explained that when the fuel is released at such high altitudes that it turns into ice. Because of the sunlight hitting the particles, it is seen as a big cloud from the earth when it is dark for observers. Sometimes—like in this instance—it even assumes a spiral shape.

The sight isn't properly a common one, and it left observers with their mouths agape. The photos quickly went viral on social media, and were shared by multiple space outlets and observatories. You can check out a selection of them below.