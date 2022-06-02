You Can Buy Your Spirit Airline Tickets in Monthly Installments Now

Flight tickets are hitting record high prices this summer, and for many of us, that means any fantasies of tropical getaways and bucket-list travel are nixed. This is especially true if you live in a city that saw a higher jump in prices than other places. Fortunately, with a bit of creativity and financial planning, it might still be possible for you to sink your toes into the sand at some far away locale.

Spirit Airlines, the infamous budget carrier, partnered with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) company Uplift. From now until June 15, 2022, travelers can book flights and pay interest-free installments over time. This payment option will be available for almost 90 different locations that Spirit serves. There are a few other benefits to using this option. Unlike other BNPL services, there aren't any late fees or prepayment penalties. You don't need to pay off your tickets before you fly.

While it'd be preferable to just pay for a vacation all in one go, it's becoming less and less feasible as inflation continues to impact every aspect of the travel industry and our own budgets. Some Uplift plans don't require any money upfront and have payment plans ranging from three to 12 months. With Spirit, you can put one-way flights priced as low as $49 on payment plans.

Simply book your flight through Spirit Airlines and choose Uplift as your payment method at checkout to use the service. If the name Uplift seems familiar, it is because it is a payment option at over 200 different travel companies.

Just remember that a payment plan doesn't make your trip cost any less. It just means you are spending less money right now. Make sure you factor those monthly payments into your budget.