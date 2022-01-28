Escape to Utah's Wilderness with New Low-Fare Flights from Spirit

Spirit Airlines knows that more people are trying to get outdoors. The airline is adding three new routes into Salt Lake City from major cities to meet some of that demand.

Starting on May 26, travelers in Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles will be able to hop on a low-fare flight into Utah. Once in the state, there are many gorgeous outdoor opportunities to take advantage of. You could spend weeks in Utah between numerous national parks, state parks, and national forests and still have more to explore.

"This spring is a great time to launch service to Salt Lake City, The Crossroads of the West," John Kirby, a vice president at Spirit, said in a press release. "We're also excited to introduce our high-value travel proposition for our new Utah guests looking for convenient non-stop flights to some of the nation's most popular leisure destinations."

The popularity of the state with tourists grew dramatically during the pandemic. Popular parks like Zion National Park now require reservations. So when you are booking your flight, make sure to plan your park visits out as well.