This Major Airline Just Added New Direct Flights to Puerto Rico from 5 Cities

With Spirit's latest route additions, you can already start picturing yourself on a Puerto Rican beach because you'll have many more options on flights to get you there.

The airline just announced it is adding nonstop flights to Puerto Rico from five US cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, and Hartford. The Spirit service will be new for all cities, and it will make it easier for main US hubs to reach the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan. The new flights, in fact, will land in San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Don't run for your credit card quite yet, though. Travelers will have to wait until late spring to take advantage of the new routes. Puerto Rico-bound flights departing from Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Chicago will debut on May 5, while those connecting Hartford and San Juan will launch on June 7. Service will be daily for all new routes except Hartford, where flights to San Juan will be offered three times weekly.

In addition to the new routes, Spirit is also increasing service from a few more US cities to Puerto Rico. From April 7 onwards, travelers departing from Fort Lauderdale will benefit from a doubled daily service to San Juan, with two flights available everyday. Starting May 5, passengers flying from Baltimore will also be able to choose between two daily flights, while those departing from Orlando will have five daily flights available. Finally, on June 7, the airline will increase service from Newark with two daily flights.For a limited time, travelers will also be able to save some money when booking the new flights. Spirit announced that it will be offering introductory rates (with some restrictions), which include $59 one-way from Dallas or Atlanta, $74 from Hartford, $69 from Chicago, and $79 from Detroit.

Spirit is also planning to add service the other way around. By June, the airline said it will add affordable flights from Puerto Rico to the five new US hubs (Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Atlanta, and Hartford).

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit Spirit's website.