Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights

This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US.

On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.

Now, of course, there are stipulations. For one, you won't be able to travel on Fridays or Sundays.

Here are the cheapest domestic flights right now:

Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for $46

Austin to Las Vegas for $46

Baltimore to Miami for $46

Dallas to Phoenix for $46

Detroit to Myrtle Beach for $46

Fort Lauderdale to Denver for $46



While you're still going to save on fares either way, don't forget to read up on applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges. Spirit can be tricky with carry-on baggage too.