This Airline Is Offering Up to 30% Off Spring Break Vacation Packages

Spring break is already underway at some schools, and if you are still trying to figure out how your work study checks could possibly fund a beach getaway, don't worry. There is still time to plan a trip that will include cheap flights, thanks to Spirit Airlines' spring break deals.

Right now you can save up to 30% on flight, hotel, and/or car bundles when you book through Spirit Vacations. The bundle deals are available for Cancun, Riviera Maya, Montego Bay, Las Vegas, and dozens of other popular spring break destinations. You can find packages to Cancun starting at just $255 for two people. That means even if you and your bestie don't have two pennies to rub together, you could probably finance this vacation.

Other deals you can find through Spirit Vacations include up to 53% off resort vacation packages to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. You'll also be able to snag an extra 10% off Las Vegas vacations when you book with MGM Resorts, if you make your booking before April 30.

Flight and hotel packages to San Juan start at just over $300, while flight and hotel packages to St. Croix start at just $274. You can explore all of the bundle deals through the Spirit Vacations Spring Break Deals page.