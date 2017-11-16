Hurry, You Have Until Midnight to Buy $12 Roundtrip Flights

You've certainly spent $12 on things far less valuable than a flight across the country. Perhaps an elaborate cocktail, or an overpriced burrito has put a dozen dollar-hole in your wallet. It's a measly amount of scratch, sure, but the discount carrier Spirit Airlines is raising the stakes for what you can normally recoup for such a negligible outlay. The airline is currently selling roundtrip flights for as little as $12, and you have until midnight on Thursday night (November 16) to scrounge as many of them as possible.
The sales blitz comes in response to a recent Spirit Airlines milestone: In October, the airline notched an 87.1% on-time performance rating, and is celebrating by hacking off 87.1% from the normal base fair from a glut of domestic flights. As Travel + Leisure reports, you'll be able to nab $12 fares from NYC to Chicago, $18 seats from Kansas City to Orlando, and $31 flights from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, all of which are roundtrip. With the flurry of discounted prices, you could spend your foreseeable future traversing the United States and probably still rack up credit card points in the process.
To attain the deal, all trips must take place between November 29, 2017 and February 13, 2018. There's a blackout period over the holidays in which the deal isn't applicable, ending January 3. On the carrier's website, enter the incredibly apt promo code JUST4U, and begin to book your travel for half the price of an evening at TGI Friday's. Oh, and you'll have to be cool with flying on Spirit, which like many other budget airlines, charges for the most basic flight amenities among other fees. Basically, check all the fine print before you get too excited about flying.
And, yes, you have until midnight on Thursday to book travel. So be swift, be brave, and get tickets to get the hell out of dodge for $12.
