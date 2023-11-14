Here's What You Need to Know About the Spirit Airlines Class Action Settlement

Two law firms that led a class action lawsuit against Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that they are now accepting claims from people who booked flights with the budget airline between August 31, 2011 and May 3, 2017.

The suit was filed in August 2017, by plaintiffs who alleged that they booked flights on Spirit Airlines through online travel agents. At the time of booking, the passengers say they were told the cost of carry-on baggage was included in the price, and that there wouldn’t be any additional charges. Except, when they went to board their flights, these passengers were required to pay a fee in order to bring their bags on the plane.

The two firms overseeing the suit, Klafter Lesser LLP and the Hermina Law Group, have set up a settlement website for the lawsuit at SpiritCarryOnBagFeeSettlement.com and claims are now being accepted. Eligible individuals must have booked a flight on Spirit Airlines through Expedia, Kiwi, CheapOair, CheapTickets, Travelocity, or BookIt between August 31, 2011 and May 3, 2017, and paid a carry-on bag fee.

"We urge every eligible Class member to submit a claim form so they can receive as much as 75% of the carry-on fee they paid,” said Jeffrey Klafter, one the lawyers working on behalf of the plaintiffs, in a statement. “The Claim Form is simple and will take no more than five minutes to complete."

The deadline to file a claim is on January 14, 2024. But, as Klafter says, you should file sooner rather than later. There will be a hearing on December 11 that will determine if the preliminary settlement amount of $8.25 million receives final approval.

You can learn more about the lawsuit, how to file claims, and the timeline for this class action filing at SpiritCarryOnBagFeeSettlement.com.