Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status.

As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.

The routes connect these Florida destinations to places like Hartford, Connecticut; Latrobe, Pennsylvania; and Columbus, Ohio. Milwaukee, Wisconsin also lost three routes connecting it to Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Tampa. International routes to Puerto Rico, Panama, Guatemala, and El Salvador were also on the chopping block.

Spirit could restart service on some or all of these routes in the future. As The Points Guy notes, the airline's schedule is only locked in through early May. The airline is also amid a significant merger with JetBlue, which could affect routes in the future once things are finalized. Check out the complete list of route cuts here.