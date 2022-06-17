You Can Save 60% on Spirit Airlines Flights Right Now

With flight prices at an all-time high, the temptation to take a trip might be there, but the funds, not so much. Spirit Airlines, however, may come in clutch this Father's Day for anyone looking to send their father figure or themselves on an impromptu trip soon.

The budget airline is offering travelers up to 60% off on one-way flights this Father's Day weekend. To book, travelers must have their journey mapped out by Sunday, June 19, 2022, as that's when the 60% discount starts. The sale, according to The Points Guy, applies to various US routes, including to and from Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Newark, Baltimore, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, and more.

The travel days for this sale are from August 16 to October 15, 2022, for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Travel is not available from September 3 to 7, 2022. As the airline is, as of the time of writing, offering flights for as low as $32, the 60% off deal would be an excellent opportunity to stack two one-way tickets for a cheaper roundtrip flight.

When you've finally got your travel plans squared away, be sure to enter the promo code "60PCT" at check out. To get your discounted flight, be ready to book by June 19, 2022 at 10 am EST. Booking ends for these discounted flights on June 21, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST.