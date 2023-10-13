Spirit Airlines Is Offering $44 Flights for Friday the 13th

You'll have until October 14 to take advantage of the deal.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 10/13/2023 at 10:00 AM

Miami skyline at dusk on cloudy evening with dramatic sky showing brickell and downtown and the marina in the foreground with the large impressive yachts and boats.
Don Donelson/Shutterstock
Don Donelson/Shutterstock

Spirit Airlines is celebrating this October Friday the 13th with ultra cheap fares. Starting on Friday October 13 at 10 am, you will be able to purchase one-way fares starting at just $44. These cheap fares will fortunately be around just a bit longer than Friday the 13th. You’ll be able to book until Saturday, October 14 until 11:59 pm EST.

"We're giving our Guests a chance to feel extra lucky and get a great deal on travel for their next trip," Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit's vice president of guest experience, brand and communications, in a statement provided to Thrillist. "Those looking to make their own luck and save on travel should consider signing up for the Spirit Saver$ Club for exclusive fare offers, savings on bags, and add-ons."

Here are a few of the one-way $44 routes that will be available as part of the sale:

  • Atlanta to Miami
  • Austin to Los Angeles
  • Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Kansas City, Missouri to Orlando


The cheap fares will be available for travel between October 21, 2023 and December 13, 2023. Blackout dates are between November 22 and November 28, and a seven-day advance purchase is required.

To book flights and explore routes, head to Spirit.com.

Looking for more travel deals?

Here's our running list of all the cheap travel deals you can book right now, and you can head here for all the latest flight deals plus cheap things to do and savings on hotels, cruises, trains, and more to help you plan for your next trip.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Journalism from NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. She's worked in digital media for seven years, and before working at Thrillist, she wrote for Mic, The Cut, The Fader, Vice, and other publications. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.