Spirit Airlines Is Offering $44 Flights for Friday the 13th

Spirit Airlines is celebrating this October Friday the 13th with ultra cheap fares. Starting on Friday October 13 at 10 am, you will be able to purchase one-way fares starting at just $44. These cheap fares will fortunately be around just a bit longer than Friday the 13th. You’ll be able to book until Saturday, October 14 until 11:59 pm EST.

"We're giving our Guests a chance to feel extra lucky and get a great deal on travel for their next trip," Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit's vice president of guest experience, brand and communications, in a statement provided to Thrillist. "Those looking to make their own luck and save on travel should consider signing up for the Spirit Saver$ Club for exclusive fare offers, savings on bags, and add-ons."

Here are a few of the one-way $44 routes that will be available as part of the sale:

Atlanta to Miami

Austin to Los Angeles

Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kansas City, Missouri to Orlando



The cheap fares will be available for travel between October 21, 2023 and December 13, 2023. Blackout dates are between November 22 and November 28, and a seven-day advance purchase is required.

To book flights and explore routes, head to Spirit.com.