Spirit Airlines Is Having a One-Day Sale with $39 Flights

It is officially that time of year when you sit down, take a look at all the weddings, music festivals, and getaways you agreed to go to this summer, and finally book the tickets you were procrastinating on. With travel demand for this summer surging, prices for flights and hotels are also on the rise, so all these costs can tally up pretty quickly.

If that first paragraph resonated for you (and you have some flexibility with travel dates and/or PTO), Spirit Airlines has some good news. The budget airline is running a one-day promotion with one-way flights starting at $39 (or even less if you're a member of the airline's Saver$ Club). The "Low Fares For Big Moments" sale is running through the end of today, Tuesday, April 26, at 11:59 pm EDT.

Of course, there's some fine print to consider. The deal is only available for May 3 through June 13, 2023 bookings, and applies to Tuesday and Wednesday travel only. Also, the sale fares are limited in availability, and typically do not include baggage fees.

Still, there are deals to be had, if you can book them quickly enough. Some example flights included in the sale:

Atlanta to Chicago, $39 one-way

Austin to Las Vegas, $39 one-way

Chicago to Tampa, $39 one-way

Dallas to New Orleans, $39 one-way

Denver to Miami, $39 one-way

Nashville to Philadelphia, $39 one-way

New Orleans to Tampa, $39 one-way

Boston to Orlando, $45 one-way

Baltimore, Maryland to Houston, $47 one-way

New York (LaGuardia) to Myrtle Beach, $53 one-way

Cleveland to Los Angeles, $55 one-way

Dallas to Philadelphia, $59 one-way

Las Vegas to Nashville, $76 one-way

Los Angeles to Chicago, $76 one-way

Orlando to Phoenix, $75 one-way

Newark to Oakland, $76 one-way

Tampa to Las Vegas, $95 one-way



To book your discounted flight, you can head to the Spirit Airlines website. Happy travels!