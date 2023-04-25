Spirit Airlines Is Having a One-Day Sale with $39 Flights
You have to book your travel by 11:59 pm Tuesday, April 26.
It is officially that time of year when you sit down, take a look at all the weddings, music festivals, and getaways you agreed to go to this summer, and finally book the tickets you were procrastinating on. With travel demand for this summer surging, prices for flights and hotels are also on the rise, so all these costs can tally up pretty quickly.
If that first paragraph resonated for you (and you have some flexibility with travel dates and/or PTO), Spirit Airlines has some good news. The budget airline is running a one-day promotion with one-way flights starting at $39 (or even less if you're a member of the airline's Saver$ Club). The "Low Fares For Big Moments" sale is running through the end of today, Tuesday, April 26, at 11:59 pm EDT.
Of course, there's some fine print to consider. The deal is only available for May 3 through June 13, 2023 bookings, and applies to Tuesday and Wednesday travel only. Also, the sale fares are limited in availability, and typically do not include baggage fees.
Still, there are deals to be had, if you can book them quickly enough. Some example flights included in the sale:
- Atlanta to Chicago, $39 one-way
- Austin to Las Vegas, $39 one-way
- Chicago to Tampa, $39 one-way
- Dallas to New Orleans, $39 one-way
- Denver to Miami, $39 one-way
- Nashville to Philadelphia, $39 one-way
- New Orleans to Tampa, $39 one-way
- Boston to Orlando, $45 one-way
- Baltimore, Maryland to Houston, $47 one-way
- New York (LaGuardia) to Myrtle Beach, $53 one-way
- Cleveland to Los Angeles, $55 one-way
- Dallas to Philadelphia, $59 one-way
- Las Vegas to Nashville, $76 one-way
- Los Angeles to Chicago, $76 one-way
- Orlando to Phoenix, $75 one-way
- Newark to Oakland, $76 one-way
- Tampa to Las Vegas, $95 one-way
To book your discounted flight, you can head to the Spirit Airlines website. Happy travels!
Looking for more travel deals?
Here's our running list of all the cheap travel deals you can book right now, and you can head here for all the latest flight deals plus cheap things to do and savings on hotels, cruises, trains, and more to help you plan for your next trip.