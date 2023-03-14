This Major Airline Is Having a Flash Sale with Flights Starting at $49

Your spring travel has just gotten sweeter than Pi. To celebrate Pi Day today, Spirit Airlines is having a huge sale for a very limited time.

Starting today, March 14 at 10 am (EDT) and through Thursday, March 16 at 11:59 pm (EDT), you can snag cheap flights for as low as $49 one-way. If you're a Spirit Saver$ Club member, even better—with this deal, you can purchase one-way flights for $39.

The promotion is available for travel between March 21, 2023 and May 7, 2023, and it requires you to book at least one week before departure. Additionally, the deal is valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays only.

You can choose to leave from and go to almost anywhere in the US with your $49 ticket. Among the many departure and arrival hubs are Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Newark, Orlando, and Salt Lake City. You can take a look at the full list of available routes right here.

"We're currently in the busy spring travel season, and we know our Guests are excited to discover new destinations," Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our low fares make it easier for our Guests to do that, and this great Pi Day deal is the cherry on top for a great opportunity to travel."

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit the Spirit Airlines website.