Take a Super Cheap Winter Trip with This Airline's Flash Sale

If you act fast, you can take advantage of a just-announced Spirit Airlines flash sale, which is offering one-way flights starting at just $42. The deal will be available through Thursday, December 21 at 11:59 pm ET.

You can book flights for travel between January 9 and February 14, 2024, for travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, as part of the sale. There aren't any blackout dates, but the travel deal will only apply to the specific days in that date range.

"We want to make it easier for our Guests to plan a vacation with loved ones in the new year or give the gift of travel this holiday season with this limited-time offer," said Lania Rittenhouse, the airline's vice president of guest experience, brand and communications, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Additionally, it's a great time to look into the Spirit Saver$ Club for exclusive fare offers and savings on add-ons throughout the new year."

Members of the Spirit Saver$ Club can get one-way tickets starting at just $29. The membership costs $69.95, but includes a number of year-round discounts.

Here are some of the top deals you can find during the winter sale right now:

Atlantic City, New Jersey to Tampa, Florida: $44

Atlanta to Miami: $42

Austin to Orlando: $42

Nashville to Los Angeles: $44

Boston to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: $42



Check out all the Spirit Airlines flash sale fares and purchase tickets here.