$48 Will Get You a No-Frills Flight on Spirit Right Now

Spirit Airlines is offering a flash sale to celebrate the official launch of the summer season, with a sale that will run from now until Wednesday, June 21, at 11:59 pm ET. The sale will offer flights starting at $48 each way.

"We want to help our guests ring in the summer with deals that make it easier to travel and create new memories that will last well beyond the season," said Lania Rittenhouse, VP of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Travelers can enjoy even more savings throughout their journey with our great deals on vacation packages this summer."

The sale will apply to travel booked for dates between June 27 and September 20, 2023. As with any great flight sale, there will be a few terms and conditions attached. The discounted fares will only apply to flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, but there won't be any additional blackout dates. Here a few of the sample routes you can find on sale:



Boise, Idaho to Las Vegas, $48 one-way

Chicago to New Orleans, $48 one-way

Memphis, Tennessee to Orlando, $48 one-way



For members of Spirit Airlines' Saver$ Club, the one way fares start at $36. You can explore all available sale routes and book your flights at Spirit.com.