This Airline Is Offering $44 One-Way Flights in a Valentine's Day Flash Sale

For Valentine's Day, Spirit Airlines is spreading the love by offering one-way flights for as low as $44. Today, starting at 10 am, you will be able to book travel plans to places like Miami, New Orleans, and Las Vegas and spend less than you would on a pair of Uggs. The sale will end at 11:59 pm on February 15. Here's what you need to know about the deal:

First, the travel dates for these tickets are between February 21 and May 3, 2023. The $44 fare will only apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel. If you are a Savers Club member, some of the fares will actually be available for a starting price of $34. Below are a few of the routes you'll find:



Atlanta to Miami $44 (and vice versa)

Baltimore to Orlando $44 (and vice versa)

Chicago to New Orleans $44 (and vice versa)



For those looking to save even more money, you can also save up to 30% and get double Free Spirit points if you book a vacation package through Spirit Vacations before February 21. These packages will allow you to bundle any combination of flight and hotel or car booking.

You can book flights and packages on Spirit.com. Also, I've included a cute little Valentine you can share with your love below.