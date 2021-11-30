This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22.

Here's the fine print: The deal is valid for flights with travel dates between January 8, 2022 and March 5, 2022 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays only. The fares for $20.22 are limited, so you'll have to act fast. Spirit Airlines has a full list of which routes have are part of the deal, but here is an idea:

Atlanta, Georgia to Chicago, Illinois

Atlanta, Georgia to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia, to Newark, New Jersey

Austin, Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada

Austin, Texas to Orlando, Florida

Charlotte, North Carolina to Las Vegas, Nevada

Denver, Colorado to Los Angeles, California

Fort Lauderdale, Florida to New York, New York

Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles, California

To cash in on this deal, you must book flights before November 30 at 11:59 pm EST. Taxes and fees will still apply, so have a little more than $20.22 in the bank before you book. Head to Spirit Airlines to book your flight.