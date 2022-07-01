Spirit Airlines Is Celebrating the Fourth of July with 80% Off Flights Right Now

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is the GOAT for cheap flights. Don't believe me? The company is offering 80% off fares through July 5.

Spirit Airlines is kicking things off with a holiday weekend sale to celebrate the Fourth of July. Beginning Sunday, July 3, you can snag flights to Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and even Puerto Rico. The sale ends Tuesday, July 5 at 11:59 pm.

Here are the best routes:

New York (EWR) to/from Los Angeles (LAX)

Boston (BOS) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Atlanta (ATL) to/from Las Vegas (LAS)

Orlando (MCO) to/from Chicago (ORD)

Philadelphia (PHL) to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

The sale is valid on all travel between August 16, 2022 and October 15, 2022 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only. Blackout dates include September 6 and September 7. Read through the fine print, pick your route, and use 80PCT in the promotion code box to score 80% off.