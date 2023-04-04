Spirit Airlines Wants to Send You on an All-Expenses-Paid Florida Trip

Your Florida dreams are about to come true, and you won't have to shell out a dime to live them out... if you're lucky.

To celebrate 30 years of service to the Sunshine State and in a new partnership with Visit Florida, Spirit Airlines is giving away Florida getaways for two to a few lucky travelers in select US cities. The trips will transport winners to some of Florida's most iconic cities served by Spirit, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

"Thirty years of Florida service is a huge milestone for us, and we're excited to include our guests in the celebration with this new flight and hotel giveaway that lets winners discover the beautiful beaches, attractions, culture, and much more that the state has to offer," Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. "We have more than 70 nonstop destinations served from Florida, giving travelers convenient and affordable options to visit the Sunshine State from the US, Latin America and the Caribbean."

Together with roundtrip flights for two, the giveaway also includes a three-night stay at iconic hotels, including The Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa in Orlando, and Epicurean Hotel in Tampa. Guests will get the chance to participate in select activities and experience anything ranging from airboat tours to theater shows, and even skydiving and dinner cruises.

For a chance at winning a Florida getaway, you can enter the contest right here starting now and through May 2.