This Budget Airline's Halloween Sale Has $39 Flights for Travel in November & December

You don't need a thinkpiece on inflation to know that the holidays are expensive. It is always an expensive time of year. You might be buying gifts. You're dropping some extra cash on a Thanksgiving spread. Travel costs are rising. And, now, you're dealing with inflation that is seeing companies making record profits.

Spirit Airlines is running a Halloween sale that can ease the strain of Halloween travel. Well, it will ease it financially. Budget airlines aren't known for their stress-reducing capabilities. The sale offers one-way fares for as little as $39 when you buy from October 30 at 10 am ET through November 1 at 11:59 pm.

During the sale, you can purchase flights for travel from November 15 through December 20. Though, that is a little more limited than it appears at first. Fridays and Sundays are excluded from the sale. Moreover, as you might expect, there are blackout dates around Thanksgiving. You won't find discounts on November 23 or 26, either.

In the sale, you'll find $39 flights departing from Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Burbank, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, Seattle, and Tampa. There are even more cities in the sale, but the discounts in those cities don't drop quite as low as $39.

Of course, with any budget airline, you should dig into what is included in your fare. With airlines like Play, Spirit, and Frontier, most often, your low-cost ticket includes nothing but a seat. Picking your seat, food, and baggage, among other "extras," will cost you, well, extra. Figure out what you need for your flight, add it up, and make sure you're still getting a discount versus flying with another airline. Budget airlines are a great way to get where you're going without spending much, but sometimes those extras add up.