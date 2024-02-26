Spirit Airlines Will Now Fly to This Popular Nature-Lover Nation

You can stop dreaming about wandering through untouched nature and gorgeous rainforests—thanks to Spirit Airlines, now you can actually experience all that.

The carrier is launching a new route connecting a major US hub, Houston, to San José, Costa Rica, making it easier for nature lovers to head to the paradisiac country. Service is set to start as early as March 6, and it will have daily frequency.

To get you the specifics, daily flights will depart Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 2:40 pm, and the flight will land in San José’s Juan Santamaría International Airport at 5:35 pm local time.

For more information and to book your flights to the "pura vida" country, you can visit Spirit's website.