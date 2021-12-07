Spirit Airlines Is Now Offering 7 New Routes Out of Philadelphia
Get out of the City of Brotherly Love for a while.
Starting February 16, 2022, Spirit Airlines is expanding its service in Philadelphia, giving travelers living in the City of Brotherly Love more budget travel options. According to The Points Guy, Spirit Airlines is adding seven new routes out of Philadelphia, including two destinations that were previously not available from the city.
The expansion also includes more gates and a larger ticketing and check-in area.
Going forward, travelers flying out of Philadelphia can expect these new destinations from Spirit:
- New Orleans, Louisiana, starting February 16
- Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, starting April 20
- Nashville, Tennessee, starting May 11
- Houston, Texas, starting May 11
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting May 18
- Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting May 18
- Oakland, California, starting May 18
Philadelphia to Aguadilla and Philadelphia to Oakland are both routes that had not been previously available from Philly. And in addition to these new routes, service to Cancun, Mexico, will be increased starting April 20.
"This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers, and our region," said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron in a press release. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."
Explore all routes and some seasonal deals at Spirit.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.