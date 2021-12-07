Spirit Airlines Is Now Offering 7 New Routes Out of Philadelphia



Starting February 16, 2022, Spirit Airlines is expanding its service in Philadelphia, giving travelers living in the City of Brotherly Love more budget travel options. According to The Points Guy, Spirit Airlines is adding seven new routes out of Philadelphia, including two destinations that were previously not available from the city.

The expansion also includes more gates and a larger ticketing and check-in area.

Going forward, travelers flying out of Philadelphia can expect these new destinations from Spirit:

New Orleans, Louisiana, starting February 16

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, starting April 20

Nashville, Tennessee, starting May 11

Houston, Texas, starting May 11

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting May 18

Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting May 18

Oakland, California, starting May 18

Philadelphia to Aguadilla and Philadelphia to Oakland are both routes that had not been previously available from Philly. And in addition to these new routes, service to Cancun, Mexico, will be increased starting April 20.

"This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers, and our region," said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron in a press release. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."

Explore all routes and some seasonal deals at Spirit.com.