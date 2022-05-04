Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

The deal is available between May 5 and May 7 this week.

By Megan Schaltegger

Updated on 5/5/2022 at 9:21 AM

Photo by f11photo/shutterstock
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules.

The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now when you book between May 5 and May 7.

Now before we get to the good stuff (a.k.a. those deals), let's talk stipulations, shall we? You'll have to book for travel between May 14, 2022 and June 29, 2022, except the only travel dates available are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturdays with blackout dates between May 26 and May 31. 

Here are the best $55 Spirit flights: 

  • Atlanta to Atlantic City for $55 
  • Baltimore to Myrtle Beach for $55 
  • Charlotte to Orlando  for $55 
  • Dallas to New Orleans  for $55 
  • Fort Lauderdale to New York  for $55 
  • Los Angeles to Las Vegas  for $55 
  • New York to Nashville  for $55 


You can browse the full list of $55 fares online, but just make sure to read up on the airline's additional terms and bag policy while you're at it. 

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.