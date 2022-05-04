Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules.

The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now when you book between May 5 and May 7.

Now before we get to the good stuff (a.k.a. those deals), let's talk stipulations, shall we? You'll have to book for travel between May 14, 2022 and June 29, 2022, except the only travel dates available are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturdays with blackout dates between May 26 and May 31.

Here are the best $55 Spirit flights:

Atlanta to Atlantic City for $55

Baltimore to Myrtle Beach for $55

Charlotte to Orlando for $55

Dallas to New Orleans for $55

Fort Lauderdale to New York for $55

Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $55

New York to Nashville for $55



You can browse the full list of $55 fares online, but just make sure to read up on the airline's additional terms and bag policy while you're at it.