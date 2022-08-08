This Budget Airline Has $55 One-Way Flights Out of 36 U.S. Cities Right Now

There's still time to take yourself on a last-minute getaway before summer is over.

Spirit Airlines has announced a three-day sale with $55 one-way flights out of 36 cities across the United States. The biggest bit of fine print, which is a little hidden on the sale page, says you have to be a member of the Saver$ Club to get the discounted fares. That club, however, costs as little as $9, or you can buy an annual membership that costs less than $6 per month.

The discounted fares are available August 7 through 11:59 pm ET on August 9. If you buy during that time frame, you can book travel on any Tuesday, Wednesday, or Saturday from August 22 to October 29.

The fares are available flying out of dozens of cities. That list includes flights out of Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and many other locales. Each of the cities in the sale has the advertised $55 flights.

However, before you click "buy," be sure to dig into the hidden costs. Any budget airline will include very little in that base fare. You basically only get a seat. You'll have to pay for add-ons like choosing a seat, getting a meal, or bringing a bag. Those "extras" can add up in a hurry. Nonetheless, you can make a low-cost trip out of a sale like this pretty easily.