Spirit Airlines Is Adding Lush, Larger Seats to Its New Planes

Spirit Airlines is adding larger seats to its new aircraft in January 2023, the airline just announced. The new Vector Light and Vector Premium seats were unveiled at the APEX Expo in Long Beach, California this week, and the new seats will be wider with extra cushion.

The new seats are part of an upgrade originally announced in 2019. Throughout 2023, 33 new aircraft will be delivered. Inside each there will be a completely redesigned interior with comfier and more ergonomic seats, larger tray tables, and additional pre-recline on every row. Each seat will have an additional half-inch of width.

"Our cabin refresh in 2019 was a significant enhancement in the Guest experience, and these new seats are another great step forward in increasing value for our Guests. We're adding new features while, at the same time, continuing to provide More Go with our same ultra-low fares," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand, and Communications for Spirit Airlines, in a press release.