This Airline Is Offering $20 One-Way Flights in its Travel Tuesday Sale

Spirit Airlines--often the butt of jokes as a budget airline, but also home to that really cheap flight you took--is offering significant discounts during the run of late-November shopping holidays. There are giveaways, half-price vacation packages, and one-way flights for as little as $20.23.

Its Black Friday deal runs through November 29 at 11:59 pm EST, and it offers 50% off any vacation package. So, put together your flight and other amenities for the trip to get Spirit prices on more than the flight. You can book those sale flights for travel through June 30, 2023.

Then, Spirit’s Travel Tuesday deal runs from 6 am EST on November 29 through 11:59 pm on November 30. It offers fares that start at $20.23. Those flights are very cheap, but the days with those prices are quite limited. You can only travel from January 3 to February 15. Within that already limited range, the $20 tickets are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Still, if you can fly on those days and are willing to fly without frills (this is a budget airline after all, and that ticket doesn’t include "amenities" like bringing bags), then you could be on your way to a very cheap journey to start your 2023.